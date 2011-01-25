Graham Holtshausen

Ujuh Logo Concept 03

Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen
  • Save
Ujuh Logo Concept 03 logo concept red zulu news blog honey clean transparency yellow orange hexagon
Download color palette

My third idea.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen

More by Graham Holtshausen

View profile
    • Like