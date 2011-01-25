Damien Erambert

Frenchlabs

Damien Erambert
Damien Erambert
  • Save
Frenchlabs frenchlabs new website redesign
Download color palette

Finally it's here ! The new Frenchlabs website ! Designed by Thibaut Cornu and I. Coded by me. Hope you'll enjoy it !

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Damien Erambert
Damien Erambert

More by Damien Erambert

View profile
    • Like