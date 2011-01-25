Anthony Casey

Yikes a coaches pick! Wasn't expecting that!

This is for a poster set I've got brewing celebrating Liverpools 2005 Champions League winners and Sensible Soccer, the finest football game ever produced.

This is a pixel Valdimir Smicer celebrating Liverpool's second goal in the teams epic comeback.

This is actually a pretty poor quality screen grab of the piece zoomed out to 12%.

You can see Rafa at http://drbl.in/Bmn

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
