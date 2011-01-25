Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yikes a coaches pick! Wasn't expecting that!
This is for a poster set I've got brewing celebrating Liverpools 2005 Champions League winners and Sensible Soccer, the finest football game ever produced.
This is a pixel Valdimir Smicer celebrating Liverpool's second goal in the teams epic comeback.
This is actually a pretty poor quality screen grab of the piece zoomed out to 12%.
You can see Rafa at http://drbl.in/Bmn