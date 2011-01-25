Giovanni Lauricella✎

AirPlay Final Work

AirPlay Final Work
This is my final version of icon for AirPlay, the correct perspective, added to the spiker iMac style and light green, the arrow and now with the classic color Airport.
Large Image: http://cl.ly/093L0B3G2P1n2Z0Z2T3k

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
