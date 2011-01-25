Adam Campbell

LOST 8-bit

LOST 8-bit
I had started a collection of 8-bit LOST characters, but only got about 12 in. Full one here, plus another set: http://www.flickr.com/photos/hotmeteor/4642316913/in/set-72157620291533057/

Dribbble doesn't like cropping animated GIFs in the middle of the image, sorry for the bad crop.

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
