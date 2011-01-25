Ah, Grasshoppa.

Trending designs to inspire you
Development of a 'cute' style Cricket/Grasshopper which will be fronting a new brand. Early days, but idea is to keep it pretty simple and clean, no mouth, just the focus on the eyes which we will animate with additional eyelids for various emotions etc. But this is the 'Oh Gosh, can you get any closer look.'
The 'antenna' purposefully look like this as they styled from the font used in the wording and are identical to the 2 letter r's that are within the brand name, so a nice cheeky visual tie in.