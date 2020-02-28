Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Twitch Stinger Animation for Streamlabs

Twitch Stinger Animation for Streamlabs design premiere pro adobexd motion scenes animation stinger obs streamlabs streamer stream twitch.tv twitch
This is the stinger animation I designed for my Twitch channel. I wanted a simple but effective animation to give continuity to the scene change during my live.
 
The animation was designed using Adobe XD for the animation of the logo and the screen, Premiere Pro was instead used to refine some details and export the animation with an alpha channel in order to have a transparent background.

