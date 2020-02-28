Twitch Stinger Animation for Streamlabs

This is the stinger animation I designed for my Twitch channel. I wanted a simple but effective animation to give continuity to the scene change during my live.



The animation was designed using Adobe XD for the animation of the logo and the screen, Premiere Pro was instead used to refine some details and export the animation with an alpha channel in order to have a transparent background.

Let me know what you think!

