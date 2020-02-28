Karl Nilsson

Getaway Pass

Getaway Pass identification lanyard retreat conference women church design
Lanyard's for a Christian Women's Retreat/Conference.

Title font is Domaine Display Bold, wordmark is an edited version of the same.

Posted on Feb 28, 2020
Detroit. Design.
