PC Bancard - Brand Identity Design

Recently i've been working with Platinum Choice Bancard in order to develop a new brand identity & logo to replace their old one.

PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰

Their problem, i found out during one of our first calls, was that their previous brand identity was attracting mostly an older audience.

After going deep in to the client's goals for the company, we found out that they would like to expand that audience and attract people in the 25 - 40 years old range to use their products.

After gathering this information, it was clear to me that the best direction to go with this rebrand was to use vibrant colors, a lighthearted typeface and a clever logomark that has a hint of movement to it, because of the tilt.

The client was amazed by the result. Website redesign is now taking place, and there's possibly a logo animation on the way as well 😉

Press 💜if you agree that bringing good results to a client is the best feeling in the world.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--