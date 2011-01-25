Joel Jenkins

Zero to Blog in 2 Hours

My first website has been neglected for 6 months, needing a facelift for at least a year. Tonight was the night, I had 2 hours and I went from Starkers to pretty-much-ready to go; might have a few loose ends to tie up another day. I'm pretty happy. Love using Typekit, makes building out websites on the fast so much easier.

http://unculturedswine.net

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
