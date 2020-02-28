Alex Koin ✌

Logotype Astrum

Logotype Astrum branding design brand logotype logo brand identity brand design minimalism branding minimal design
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92673117/Astrum-Brand-identity

Astrum is a new cryptic currency. Features: high level of transparency, focus on science, charity, grants.


— Simple and clear solutions for business
