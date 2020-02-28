Good for Sale
Stephan Zammit

Colorful Video Logo Intro Animation

Stephan Zammit
Stephan Zammit
  • Save
Colorful Video Logo Intro Animation channel youtube intro screen colorful simple short introduction video intro typogaphy illustration branding ui logo design motion graphics minimal trendy mograph animation

Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker
Download color palette

Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker

A colorful logo intro animation done on a phone using the Pinreel App: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

With Pinreel you can easily create fun animated videos. Design social media gifs, Instagram stories, logo & text animations with our professionally designed video templates.

Create unique designs in seconds, simply drag & drop animated text, images, logos, stickers & effects. Video animation has never been easier!

Get it here: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

Stephan Zammit
Stephan Zammit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stephan Zammit

View profile
    • Like