Colorful Video Logo Intro Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A colorful logo intro animation done on a phone using the Pinreel App: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5
With Pinreel you can easily create fun animated videos. Design social media gifs, Instagram stories, logo & text animations with our professionally designed video templates.
Create unique designs in seconds, simply drag & drop animated text, images, logos, stickers & effects. Video animation has never been easier!
Get it here: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5