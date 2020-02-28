Gates and doors icons for smart home

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some time ago I was asked to design flat icons pack to use in a mobile application controlling Smart Home. First package contained icons of all types of gates and doors available in the system.
The main goal was to make it flat and light. In reference to a brand identity I decided to use:
- blue gradients for static / movement status of icon,
- orange for warnings
- red for errors
Next packages in progress.