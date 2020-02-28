Jarosław Kosiński

Gates and doors icons for smart home

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Gates and doors icons for smart home gradient icon gradient flat design icons design light status door gate smarthome smart iconography flat icons set icons illustration design digital
Download color palette

Some time ago I was asked to design flat icons pack to use in a mobile application controlling Smart Home. First package contained icons of all types of gates and doors available in the system.

The main goal was to make it flat and light. In reference to a brand identity I decided to use:
- blue gradients for static / movement status of icon,
- orange for warnings
- red for errors

Next packages in progress.

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jarosław Kosiński

View profile
    • Like