Alan de Sousa Silva

Estamos em Greve | Strike Posters

Alan de Sousa Silva
Alan de Sousa Silva
Hire Me
  • Save
Estamos em Greve | Strike Posters branding design
Download color palette

Usina has a bold statement: the firm is strong. This factory of symbols is where the philosophy of Baudrillard meets graphic design. Contemporary design that goes beyond the story: creates meaning to the people who get in touch with.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2020
Alan de Sousa Silva
Alan de Sousa Silva
What is less than matters?
Hire Me

More by Alan de Sousa Silva

View profile
    • Like