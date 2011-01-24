Amy Sly

Slice Literary Writers' Conference

Amy Sly
Amy Sly
  • Save
Slice Literary Writers' Conference logo literary brooklyn books
Download color palette

A logo comp for the Slice Literary Writers' Conference that will be held in conjunction with the Brooklyn Book Festival.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2011
Amy Sly
Amy Sly

More by Amy Sly

View profile
    • Like