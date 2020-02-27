Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lux Getaways - Sign Up Page

Lux Getaways - Sign Up Page dailyui001 dailyui typography design web ux ui app webdesign user experience user interface
Hello Dribbblers!
I am really excited to share my first shot - a signup page for a travel booking website.

Thanks to @Ravi Saxena, who invited me to become a part of this awesome community.

