Lux Getaways - Sign Up Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I am really excited to share my first shot - a signup page for a travel booking website.
Thanks to @Ravi Saxena, who invited me to become a part of this awesome community.