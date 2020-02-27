Movematcher quote result page update

Quote result page update for movematcher.com. I engineered the experience to have a single point of entry so we could fashion a single form intake experience for the consumer. Previously we had 3-4 different flavors of forms and form designs for users to get quotes. Also updated the colors and pricing to focus more on rating and the price, which was driven by user feedback on things that they found important when searching for a mover.

Other features include the ability to go back and edit address, BR size and date of move, and the addition of the step indication below the logo bar.

We also added mover profiles to link to the experience to get more information.

Still a work in progress, but check out the new experience on movematcher.com/quote

Prices and company names are placeholder only and don't reflect any prices or movers currently on movematcher.com.