Wisecraft

Scale Math - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Scale Math - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logomark marketing ad agency shadow type typography smart mark logotype designer identity arrow grow branding brand x logo
Scale Math - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer logomark marketing ad agency shadow type typography smart mark logotype designer identity arrow grow branding brand x logo
Download color palette
  1. Scale-Math.jpg
  2. Scale-Math2.jpg

Scale Math is a marketing agency that helps businesses grow by redefining their strategy & SEO.

They needed help in positioning themselves as fun to work with, but professional at the same time.

The result was a lighthearted brand identity system achieved through vibrant colors, a geometric typeface and a logomark that has a subtle message to it.

Press 🧡if you like it.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

6802ffca326eb5adf2df8cc74ef4dcb7
Rebound of
Scale Math - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like