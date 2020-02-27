Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitriy Nikulin | Logos & Branding

AIM

AIM management investment arrows black white minimal type logo
AIM management investment arrows black white minimal type logo
Hi friends,

Today I am pleased to share with you the AIM logo.
Grotesque font + unobtrusive symbol in letter A.
Do you like it? I wish to hear your feedback.

Have a nice day!

Posted on Feb 27, 2020
Full brand identity design for business

