Mobile Greeting Card Application

Greeting Card Mobile App

The idea is to build a platform that allows users to use their smartphones to take pictures of things in order to catalog and keep them digitally, in a way that they can be organized and shared. It is different than Facebook because the intention is that the things that would be cataloged may be more private and shared only with close family and friends. One could think of it almost as a journal that could be selectively shared with a few people.

Check out full Design:

https://invis.io/7CW5QGF5RSF

