Hromada homepage

HROMADA is a management and human resources consulting company providing services in Central Europe and Scandinavia.

When Hromada approached us with a request to redesign the company website and improve their visual identity, we knew we had to provide an elegant and minimalist solution that would clearly speak out the message of the company and the services it provides.

Our strategy was to create a visually simple but interesting website with rich content. To reach this goal, we've added subtle animations and interactions to the website design. In this shot, we show you the prototype of the homepage and will show more sneak peeks soon so stay tuned! ☺️

--

See more projects on Art4web.co

--

This design contains​ placeholder content for look&feel only. That content is still owned by respected owners.