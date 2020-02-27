Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

UI Components V1.0 - Salesla

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
UI Components V1.0 - Salesla colors grid amazon mobile gradient graphic design character art minimal website flat web icon typography ux vector branding ui design dashboard
Download color palette

Hey Guys! Sharing few of components from the design system I worked for Salesla. I will share more and more afterwards as these are never ending 🤓. I hope you like it.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻 Love to have your comments below 👇 as what you think about this illustration.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like