Apple Watch Power Bank Rental App

Here’s how we visualised a power bank rental app for Apple Watch. With this solution, it’s possible to find the nearest terminal, rent a power bank and charge the phone on the go. Hope you like it!



A few main details:



💬 Why designing an Apple Watch app? It’s a pretty common scenario when phone battery drops to zero. We thought ‘What the user should do when this shitty situation happens?’ The answer was ‘Take advantage of other devices!’

🔋 Green color indicates the state ‘Battery is fully charged’, so we decided to use it for highlighting primary UI elements.



Created by Ilya Sablin

