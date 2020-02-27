Apple Watch Power Bank Rental App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey mates!
Here’s how we visualised a power bank rental app for Apple Watch. With this solution, it’s possible to find the nearest terminal, rent a power bank and charge the phone on the go. Hope you like it!
A few main details:
💬 Why designing an Apple Watch app? It’s a pretty common scenario when phone battery drops to zero. We thought ‘What the user should do when this shitty situation happens?’ The answer was ‘Take advantage of other devices!’
🔋 Green color indicates the state ‘Battery is fully charged’, so we decided to use it for highlighting primary UI elements.
Press L if you like this design and
Share feedback in the comments!
Created by Ilya Sablin
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook