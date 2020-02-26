Nikolay K.

udix. — New Ecommerce Figma UI Kit

udix. — New Ecommerce Figma UI Kit design figma ui8 freebie demo premium template free ui kit landing marketing finance blue white adaptive web ux ui
  1. web_ui_kit_udix_3.jpg
  2. udix_example_landing.png

UDIX will be available for sale! You can follow me on Gumroad to download free demo of this UI Kit for Figma and to get -50% discount with this promo code: UDIX2020.

Download uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Looking for web design? Contact us: nk@upwave.ru

