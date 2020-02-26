Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drahsuan

Daily UI #02 : Credit Card Checkout

Drahsuan
Drahsuan
Daily UI #02 : Credit Card Checkout challenge creditcard dailyui 002 002 dailyui
This is my second shoot!
Push myself and keep practicing everyday 🤛

Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Drahsuan
Drahsuan

