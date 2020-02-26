Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin Kolesov

Universe Animated Picture

Konstantin Kolesov
Konstantin Kolesov
Hire Me
  • Save
Universe Animated Picture illustration comet vector sun planet space art galaxy motion animation flat space
Download color palette
  1. DB-space-animation.gif
  2. DB-notebook-space.mp4

The artwork was created for an iPhone live wallpaper collection.
Check out my Behance and Instagram to see more different stuff

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Konstantin Kolesov
Konstantin Kolesov
Graphic Design, Branding
Hire Me

More by Konstantin Kolesov

View profile
    • Like