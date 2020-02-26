Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robert Merrick

Day 02 - Can you hear me Major Tom?

Robert Merrick
Robert Merrick
  • Save
Day 02 - Can you hear me Major Tom? sketch daily collage type texture design typography illustration
Download color palette

Trying to keep these around 30-40 minutes

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Robert Merrick
Robert Merrick

More by Robert Merrick

View profile
    • Like