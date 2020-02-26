Jason Reyna

Orangetheory 25th Hour "Online Hours"

Created a interactive form for the 25th hour. The hope, was to create more than the standard form with fun visuals for mobile and desktop.

Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Jason Reyna
Digital Design & Interaction
