Vlad Aldokhin

Ticket to the Moon

Vlad Aldokhin
Vlad Aldokhin
Ticket to the Moon
Redesign for the hammock manufacturer from Bali

Logotypes & Logomarks from 2019!
Glad to share with you!
By Vlad Aldokhin
Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Vlad Aldokhin
Vlad Aldokhin

