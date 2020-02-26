Brooklesxskull

Enggang Borneo

Enggang Borneo culture doodles designgraphic tattoo traditional poster design print design japan japanese art tshirtdesign tee design drawing design clothing vector illustration artwork merchandise badgedesign
Hornbills are one of the rare birds protected in Indonesia. animals better known as hornbills are said to be sacred by the Dayaks. in this work I combine elements of Japanese art.

