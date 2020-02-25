Movematcher Icon Pattern

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently completed a home page redesign and quote page relaunch of Movematcher.com. Applied an update to iconography in the site with a style that has little breaks in the line art for something unique to the site.
View the MoveMatcher.com update