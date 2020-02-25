Nick Volkert

Movematcher Icon Pattern

Movematcher Icon Pattern iconography icons tile pattern
Recently completed a home page redesign and quote page relaunch of Movematcher.com. Applied an update to iconography in the site with a style that has little breaks in the line art for something unique to the site.

Posted on Feb 25, 2020
