MTH Dropdown Navigation Concept

Exploring a more worker focused and image based navigation for MTH. The idea being to leverage in-shop and onsite images to humanize the business/brand beyond the iconic work that they have done in Chicagoland. These ideas are not yet live, but I hope to work with the company to get something like this up and running.

Also wanted to showcase the great work we are featuring in their hero carousel that showcases a different project on page load.

Learn more about MTH here.

Posted on Feb 25, 2020
