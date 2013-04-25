Paul Kegel

New Personal site

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
  • Save
New Personal site flat simple header flat ui personal blog journal web mobile about work
Download color palette

Made a little shift in the design of my personal website. Will try to launch it half may. It's just flat, but I love it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

More by Paul Kegel

View profile
    • Like