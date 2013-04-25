Hackney Craft

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Sort of work in progress brand / logo for a friends Micro-Brewery (very none commercial, few bottles here and there for locals.)
The idea is to get stamps made up and to hand stamp each label to give it a handcrafted feel to go along with a tag line something like -
"Handcrafted with love, in the heart of Hackney"
Still VERY much a work in progress!