Hackney Craft

Hackney Craft
Sort of work in progress brand / logo for a friends Micro-Brewery (very none commercial, few bottles here and there for locals.)

The idea is to get stamps made up and to hand stamp each label to give it a handcrafted feel to go along with a tag line something like -

"Handcrafted with love, in the heart of Hackney"

Still VERY much a work in progress!

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
