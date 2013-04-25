CSS3 Blue Background pattern

Today I've launched tFormer.js plugin. One of the followers was impressed by CSS3 blue background on a documentation pages. So I decided to add that background to my lab.

Actually I've 'steal' this piece of code from @LeaVerou project (css3patterns) and edit it a little (make it a little bit clearly).

Take a look on CSS3 variant - http://tjrus.com/lab/css3-blue-bg