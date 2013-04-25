Andrew Witherspoon

data viz percent change
Working on some markers to show percent change. Showing a few holding shape options. Trying to find a solution that will work in a variety of contexts (I know these are meaningless without context, but that's all I can show!)

Using saturation to draw attention to higher rates of change. I'm hoping that helps keep the signal to noise ratio down. Also, red/green color blindness is the worst.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
