Jody Worthington

Wanderlust Salon Business Card

Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington
  • Save
Wanderlust Salon Business Card typography salon business card address wallpaper wanderlust purple blue
Download color palette

Playing around with some type for the back of a business card. I traced the salon's awesome wallpaper to create the background pattern. :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington

More by Jody Worthington

View profile
    • Like