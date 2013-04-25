Daniel Eden

Frame Ninety Two

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Frame Ninety Two 3ds max university coursework render 3d shatter
Download color palette

A still from my last ever piece of University coursework. We have to produce a 20-second ident 3D animation for the University. I’m terrible at 3D modelling, but really enjoy the animation side of things. Plus, playing the depth of field is fun.

Estimated rendering time on my computer: 70 hours. I think I’ll be using one of the University computers.

Full view.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like