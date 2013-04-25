Frame Ninety Two

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A still from my last ever piece of University coursework. We have to produce a 20-second ident 3D animation for the University. I’m terrible at 3D modelling, but really enjoy the animation side of things. Plus, playing the depth of field is fun.
Estimated rendering time on my computer: 70 hours. I think I’ll be using one of the University computers.
Full view.