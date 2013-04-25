Gavin Thompson

nine Happy Lives WIP 3

nine Happy Lives WIP 3 cat bright happy animal vector wip illustration
Here is the final version of the illustrator work i'm doing for this project. The next step will be to export to photoshop for texture work and I will be retracing/finishing many of the shapes created so far with a pencil/scanner to add a hand drawn mix to the vectors. Time to add the fun and personality because things are pretty dull as they stand.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
