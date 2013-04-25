nine Happy Lives WIP 3

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is the final version of the illustrator work i'm doing for this project. The next step will be to export to photoshop for texture work and I will be retracing/finishing many of the shapes created so far with a pencil/scanner to add a hand drawn mix to the vectors. Time to add the fun and personality because things are pretty dull as they stand.
[Full view]
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/48863931901
or @2X