nine Happy Lives WIP 3

Here is the final version of the illustrator work i'm doing for this project. The next step will be to export to photoshop for texture work and I will be retracing/finishing many of the shapes created so far with a pencil/scanner to add a hand drawn mix to the vectors. Time to add the fun and personality because things are pretty dull as they stand.

http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/48863931901

