Karol Dribbble Debute

Karol Dribbble Debute typography custom typography logo branding design
Thank you to FONTYOU for the invite!

This is the logo for my portfolio site ( karolmiekina.com ).
Thinking about expanding this into a full on display typeface in the future.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
