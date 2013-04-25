Jan Erik Waider

Mail App – First Full Preview

Mail App – First Full Preview metro metro design application webdesign ui interface red black blue profile icon icons e-mail email inbox app mail
Still working on the color scheme, not totally happy with it.

I'm doing this project just for fun – trying to get familiar with the principles of clean & minimal interface design in general.

