Gareth Botha

Touchscreen interface

web touchscreen application app ui interactive
A 47" touchscreen app, displayed in the leasing center of a luxury skyrise, letting guests search for available homes, find pricing, explore the area, print literature to take away, email floorplans to their friends, or even check the skyline view from every individual apartment.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
