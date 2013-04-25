Paul Wronski

Playoffs

college football playoffs pennant bcs sports
Nothing says "college" to me as much as the pennant symbol...diggin' Joe Bosack's execution, and wanted to offer this simplification...

Rebound of
Playoff
By Joe Bosack
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
