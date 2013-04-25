Michael Stidham

Campus Work Day

Michael Stidham
Michael Stidham
Hire Me
  • Save
Campus Work Day grass type organic dirt soil earth lettering shovel spade work landscaping spring lawn care green vivid texture plants
Download color palette

Had a lot of fun creating some more organic-looking type. Any thoughts on the balance between believability and legibility? What are things I could have done to make this feel more real?

Full announcement slide: http://cl.ly/OXZH

Michael Stidham
Michael Stidham
Art & Design
Hire Me

More by Michael Stidham

View profile
    • Like