Digital Giraffe Tapestry

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The third of my digital tapestry series! Who doesn't enjoy a majestic giraffe? Yes, this giraffe has a body! To see the full version of this painting, please visit www.LostinReverie.com/pixels/
I am strict to only use my own reference photos. For these digital tapestry paintings I collage fabric images that I have either scanned or photographed to create all of the patterns and textures. Look again at the giraffes coat. He is looking a little floral today no? :)