Digital Giraffe Tapestry

Digital Giraffe Tapestry
The third of my digital tapestry series! Who doesn't enjoy a majestic giraffe? Yes, this giraffe has a body! To see the full version of this painting, please visit www.LostinReverie.com/pixels/

I am strict to only use my own reference photos. For these digital tapestry paintings I collage fabric images that I have either scanned or photographed to create all of the patterns and textures. Look again at the giraffes coat. He is looking a little floral today no? :)

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
