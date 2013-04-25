Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

LCJ 1

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
LCJ 1 design lettering logo serif slab woodwork millwork vintage custom typography
Download color palette

One of a handful of variations from the 1st round of explorations for Lower City Joinery, a local custom furniture/millwork co. This baby's going to fun to embellish.

Among other things though, I'm not terribly sure about the 'R' - any thoughts? -J

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like