Hoodzpah Zine Icons for Creative South Presentation

Hoodzpah Zine Icons for Creative South Presentation icons brain creative suite adobe photoshop illustrator indesign contract legal document paper calculator accounting money vector
Some icons we made for use in our Creative South presentation. So excited to speak! Hustling to wrap everything up before we fly out tomorrow!

Rebound of
Zine Cover Text Sneak Peek | Hoodzpah Creative South
