Jacob Coy

Bean and Gone (Again)

Jacob Coy
Jacob Coy
  • Save
Bean and Gone (Again) coffee logo typography gill sans free flowing
Download color palette

Pushing the logo as far as possible. attempting to create a more professional feeling logo with a free flowing direct nature. designed to work with or without the rest of the name just as a symbol.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Jacob Coy
Jacob Coy

More by Jacob Coy

View profile
    • Like