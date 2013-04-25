cole nielsen

cole nielsen
cole nielsen
Canary Logo
looking for some constructive crit on this guy… For now, lets leave the background at:
1) it's for a tech startup called Canary
2) it may belong in the same space as brands like Nest, Sonos, Apple TV, etc (home products)
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
cole nielsen
cole nielsen

