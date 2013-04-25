Joshua Fortuna

New Infinite Site

Joshua Fortuna
Joshua Fortuna
  • Save
New Infinite Site the infinite agency infinite design branding web design video
Download color palette

I'm very happy to bring the new landing page for the company I work for, The Infinite Agency. We've rebranded and got so excited to roll it out, that we took down our old site and put up this cool landing page I made.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Joshua Fortuna
Joshua Fortuna

More by Joshua Fortuna

View profile
    • Like